78,885 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,885 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

