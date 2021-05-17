$847.80 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce sales of $847.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.23 million and the highest is $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $834.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock worth $7,753,284. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

