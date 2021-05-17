$85.34 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report sales of $85.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.20 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $342.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.10 million to $356.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $325.05 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $341.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

