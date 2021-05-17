8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $756,234.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001068 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002302 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002069 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

