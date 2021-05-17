8X8’s (EGHT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

EGHT stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock worth $633,361. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

