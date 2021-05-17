9,610 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vroom by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vroom by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other Vroom news, Director Adam Valkin sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $15,627,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

Vroom stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

