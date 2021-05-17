$964.42 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post sales of $964.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $945.64 million to $989.00 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,018,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 116,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.86. 712,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,204. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

