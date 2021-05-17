9,931 Shares in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $219.78 million, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.