A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $61.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at $668,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock worth $11,067,791. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 979,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,705. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

