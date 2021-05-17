A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMKBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

