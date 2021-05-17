AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $116.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

