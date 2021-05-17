ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,170. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

