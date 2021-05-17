ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAVMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

