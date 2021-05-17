Abundance Wealth Counselors Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock worth $542,948,913. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.12 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

