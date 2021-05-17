Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $288.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day moving average is $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $177.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

