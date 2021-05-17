ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.84. 251,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,657. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

