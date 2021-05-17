Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.