Acumen Capital Boosts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

KBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

TSE:KBL opened at C$45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.47 million and a PE ratio of 125.70. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$24.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.30.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

