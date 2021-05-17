Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.