Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

ADMS traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.96. 3,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,191. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

