Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.05

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 84435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAVVF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

The firm has a market cap of $578.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

