Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEVA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $7.94 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $768,000.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

