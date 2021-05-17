Aflac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 57,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,270% compared to the typical volume of 4,225 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,144. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.