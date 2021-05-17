Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $100.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. CX Institutional grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 119,777 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.