agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AGL stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 250,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,508. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

