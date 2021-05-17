agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

