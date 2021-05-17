Agora (API) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect Agora to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

API opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. Agora has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

