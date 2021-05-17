Agrify (AGFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.43.

AGFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

