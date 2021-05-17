Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,753 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

