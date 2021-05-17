Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,270 SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Shares of XWEB stock opened at $160.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43. SPDR S&P Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $196.16.

