Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

XYLD opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

