Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Shares of MQT stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

