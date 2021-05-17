Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 195,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

