Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Frank’s International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $840.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

