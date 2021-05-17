Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.72 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $171.68 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

