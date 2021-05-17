Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $335.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $301.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $222.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.