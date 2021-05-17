Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a peer perform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.58. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $4,404,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

