Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $160.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. Airbnb traded as low as $135.50 and last traded at $136.08. 339,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,731,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.20.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABNB. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

