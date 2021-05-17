AirSwap (AST) Hits Market Capitalization of $44.88 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $44.88 million and $3.51 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00085214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.56 or 0.01331383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00115664 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

