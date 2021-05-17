Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $268.39 million and $1.04 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00010550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 136,720,406 coins and its circulating supply is 58,728,276 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

