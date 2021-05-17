Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akouos were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Akouos during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Akouos by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Akouos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akouos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akouos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

AKUS opened at $12.40 on Monday. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.