Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $152.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle stock opened at $163.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.20. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

