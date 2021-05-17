Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. Equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,517,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

