Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alkami Technology’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

