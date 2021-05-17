Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.38

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

