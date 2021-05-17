Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLK. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Allakos stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. Allakos has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $2,509,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,460 shares of company stock worth $30,763,167. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allakos by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Allakos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

