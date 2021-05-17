Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

AMOT opened at $34.64 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $509.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

