Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,316.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,969.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

