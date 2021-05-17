Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,759. The firm has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

