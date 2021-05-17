Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,074,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688,699 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Amcor worth $35,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

